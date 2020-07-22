Qantas bids farewell to its last Boeing 747, headed to its graveyard in the Mojave desert

A QANTAS Boeing 747 flies extremely low past buildings and industrial sites on its final approach to the city's airport, in Sydney.

Australia said goodbye to an era of aviation Wednesday as it sent its final Boeing 747, fondly dubbed the "Queen of the Skies", to its retirement in California's Mojave Desert, where it will be parked and stripped for parts.

Qantas, the country's flagship airline, first began receiving the long-range wide body jets nearly half a century ago in 1971. Now, as the global airline industry reckons with a historic plunge in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, aviation giants are being forced to reimagine and restructure the future of air travel.

The farewell was extravagant and emotional, with a water cannon salute, a nostalgia-filled ceremony by Qantas featuring poems and video tributes, and hundreds of plane spotters and airline staff gathered to wave goodbye as the jet taxied along the runway. People wrote messages on the aircraft's belly and Aboriginal elders performed a ceremony, local news reported.

The departing aircraft was seen by flight radar platforms to have created the shape of a kangaroo, the airline's mascot, in the sky just off the Australian coast.

Qantas' 747 retirement came six months early due to the impact of the pandemic on air travel. The company is also slashing 20% of its staff, and has grounded its fleet of double decker Airbus A380s — wide-body jets used for long haul travel — for the next three years.