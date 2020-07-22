These stocks could replace investors' fixed income plays with rates so low, according to AB Bernstein

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Traditional bonds have lost their mojo as yields dove to record lows, and investors should look to certain stocks for stable income instead, according to AB Bernstein.

"The best fixed income portfolio right now is …. in equities," AB Bernstein analyst Inigo Fraser-Jenkins told clients. "'Fixed income' portfolio right now might actually be a portfolio of higher quality equities where there is some visibility on the dividends."

The spread between dividend yields and bond yields is wider than at any points since 1955, making stocks the new income plays, the firm said. While liquidity is currently trumping fundamentals, Bernstein said there is a valid reason to have a high equity weight portfolio.

"High multiples at the very least mean that a period of high volatility is likely and also spell a prospect of near-term lower price appreciation. Hence a focus on income could make sense," added Fraser-Jenkins.

AB Bernstein created a list for clients of stocks in stable sectors which have paid dividends consistently over the last 10 years. The stocks are also in the highest rank for free cash flow and dividend yield. The firm removed the stocks in he lowest ranking on balance sheet quality.

