UBS reaches 20-year naming rights deal for NHL's Islanders Belmont Park arena

An aerial photograph showing the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park on March 1, 2020.

The New York Islanders' new arena at Belmont Park finally has a name.

Switzerland-based investment bank UBS has secured the naming rights to the National Hockey League's newest arena, which will now be called UBS Arena. The agreement is for 20 years, but a UBS Americas official declined to reveal the firm's annual fee for the rights.

As part of the deal, UBS, which has its U.S. headquarters in New York City, will have increased brand awareness via exterior signage, a UBS logo placement on the roof, and its logo place on center ice for NHL games. The $1.5 billion complex in Elmont, New York is located behind the track for the Belmont Stakes and scheduled to open for the 2021-2022 NHL season.

According to the release announcing the deal, UBS Arena and future development projects is expected to "generate approximately $25 billion in economic activity" and 3,000 permanent arena jobs for workers who live in the surrounding communities.

In a conference call with CNBC discussing the transaction, Islanders owner Jon Ledecky said UBS is making "a terrific commitment to the overall New York economy with this deal."

"This is a privately funded arena and resources like a naming rights deal are critical to the success of the project," he said, noting the "$100 million investment in transit in infrastructure enhancements, including the first New York Long Island Railroad station in 50 years."