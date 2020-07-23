Don't want to wear a mask on your next flight? That just got a lot harder

Passengers who refuse to wear masks based on medical exemptions will no longer be able to fly on American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

On Wednesday, both air carriers announced anyone over the age of two must wear a mask while flying. Masks can only be removed to eat or drink, and Southwest's new policy states these instances should be "very brief."

"Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering," said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer of American Airlines, in an announcement posted on the company's website.

Both new policies apply to the entire travel experience. American indicates customers must wear face coverings "from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport."

American's new policy starts on July 29. After this date, if a medical condition prevents mask usage, customers will need to find alternative travel arrangements.