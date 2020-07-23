China launches first solo Mars mission days ahead of the U.S. attempt to reach the Red Planet

A Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's Hainan Province on July 23, 2020.

China launched a major Mars mission on Thursday in what it hopes will become its first successful landing on the Red Planet.

There was no indication from official sources at the time of publication whether the launch went according to plan.

The mission, known as Tianwen -1 will see a rover, lander and orbiter launched aboard a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on Thursday. It is China's first solo mission to Mars after a previous attempt with Russia failed several years ago.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is gearing up for a launch of NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover which is scheduled for July 30.

China's Tianwen-1 will arrive at its destination seven months after launch. The orbiter will orbit Mars while the rover and lander will make a journey to the surface of the Red Planet.

Scientists from the world's second-largest economy hope to map the geological structure of Mars, investigate the characteristics of its soil and water-ice distribution, study the surface material composition and more broadly understand the environment on the planet, according to the mission's chief scientist.