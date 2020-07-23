Coronavirus pandemic sends Australia into its largest budget deficit in decades

Australia on Thursday announced that its budget deficit is expected to deepen significantly as it battles a coronavirus outbreak that ended the economy's nearly three-decade growth streak — one of the longest seen in any country around the world.

The country's budget deficit is forecast to deepen significantly to 85.8 billion Australian dollars ($61.27 billion) in the financial year that just ended on June 30 from a balanced fiscal position in the prior year, according to a joint statement by the Australian treasurer and finance minister.

That shortfall is projected to widen even more to 184.5 billion Australian dollars ($131.78 billion) in the new fiscal year, the statement said. A Reuters report said that would be the country's biggest deficit since World War II.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" after the release of the statement, Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann described the numbers as "challenging." In addition to the budget forecasts, the statement also contains the government's projections for growth, debt levels and employment situation.

"We know why we're here. We know that these numbers are the result overwhelmingly of the impact on our economy (by) the coronavirus pandemic," he said.