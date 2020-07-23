Venture capitalists are piling millions into trendy European e-bike start-ups

Venture capital firms are pumping money into e-bike start-ups as the coronavirus pandemic forces city dwellers to find new ways of getting from A to B.

Technology investors have recently placed bets on young e-bike companies in the cycle-friendly cities of Berlin, Tallinn, Amsterdam, and Brussels. There's a potentially huge market: accountancy firm Deloitte estimates that over 130 million e-bikes will be sold between 2020 and 2023.

Brussels-based Cowboy became the latest e-bike start-up to raise VC funding on Thursday, with the company announcing a 23 million euro ($27 million) series B funding round led by Exor Seeds, the early stage investment arm of Exor, which is the controlling shareholder of Ferrari.

The company's e-bikes, which cost 2,290 euros, are linked to an app that is used to unlock the bike and give real-time information on speed, battery life and directions.

Index Ventures, which has backed the likes of Facebook, Robinhood, and Citymapper, also participated in the round. Martin Mignot, partner at Index, told CNBC that e-bikes are now more popular than regular bikes in some countries.

"As cities and city centers transition away from cars, I expect more people will fall in love with e-bikes and realize how perfect they are for getting around town without breaking a sweat," he said.

"Long are the days when e-bikes were clunky and mostly designed for the elderly. Electric bikes of today are cool and the experience riding them is magical. When I first tried an e-bike from Cowboy, it was like holding the iPhone for the first time, and just as the iPhone it marries software and hardware beautifully."

Cowboy's latest funding round comes just two days after the launch of e-bike subscription service Dance.

The Berlin-headquartered company, set up by the founder's of music streaming service SoundCloud, said that it has raised 4.4 million euros ($5.1 million) from a consortium of investors led by VC firm BlueYard, which is also based in Berlin.

Unlike other start-ups, Dance doesn't want to sell e-bikes, which can cost well in excess of $2,000.

Instead, it has launched a 59 euro per month subscription service that gives customers access to an e-bike within 24 hours of them signing up via the company's app. Dance says it will also take care of the e-bike and replace it for free immediately if it gets lost or stolen.