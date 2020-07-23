Enormous amount of plastic will fill oceans, land by 2040 even with immediate global action, report says

A volunteer cleans up the riverbank surrounding the canal in Dhaka, Bangladesh; it was a canal before but continuous deposit of urban waste have clogged it completely.

More than 1.3 billion tons of plastic waste will flow into the world's oceans and land over the next two decades without widespread intervention, according to a group of scientists who developed a new computer model to track the flow of global plastic pollution.

Single-use plastic has surged in production in recent decades, filling up oceans and land with waste and overwhelming the capability of waste management systems across the world to dispose of and recycle the plastics.

While a global effort to curb plastic consumption and pollution could mitigate pollution by roughly 80%, even under a best-case scenario for global action, about 710 million metric tons of plastic will be dumped into the environment by 2040, according to a new report, "Breaking the Plastic Wave."

"This scientific inquiry has for the first time given us a comprehensive insight into the staggering amounts of plastic waste that are being dumped into the world's terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems," Costas Velis, a lecturer at the University of Leeds in the U.K. and an author of the report, said in a statement.

"We now have a much clearer picture of the sources of the pollution and where it eventually ends up," Velis said.

The rise in single-use plastic, which is projected to increase by 40% in the next decade, has become more problematic during the coronavirus pandemic, with states and countries turning away from reusable products and municipalities scaling back recycling operations due to heath concerns.

To make matters worse, the pandemic has also interrupted global waste management systems and caused significant cuts in plastic prices.