With no fans at baseball games, the best seats in the house are at these luxury rentals near stadiums

WASHINGTON — When Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch of this truncated baseball season Thursday night, players, coaches and umpires will see it in person at Nationals Park. But no fans will be in attendance, as part of an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Yet certain tenants at West Half, a new luxury rental apartment complex boasting units with views directly overlooking center field, will be able to watch the World Series champion Nationals take on the New York Yankees "in person," too. The building, owned and developed by JBG, has seen strong demand since it began leasing.

"Our residents are very excited about game day," said Tiffany Butcher, executive vice president of residential and management at JBG.

Butcher couldn't say whether demand had picked up due to Covid-19 and this fanless baseball season, since the company is public and hasn't reported the most recent quarter's earnings yet.

At One Cardinals Way in St. Louis, however, a new $120 million ballpark-side luxury rental building owned in a partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Cos., leasing jumped in recent months for units overlooking the baseball field. The 29-story tower is part of a $360 million mixed-use neighborhood called Ballpark Village, with retail, restaurant and residential properties. It opens in August, just as games begin at Busch Stadium. Rents range from $1,400 to $7,900 per month.

"Your typical new construction apartment building opens about 10% to 15% leased. We're 65% leased today, a few days before the first move in," said Nick Benjamin, Cordish's vice president of development. "We've leased well on pace with our budgets and projections through Covid-19, and now, we're really starting to see momentum pickup as we get close to the start of the season."

Ballparks have become increasingly popular as anchors for new real estate developments in recent years. Once situated just on the edges of most cities, ballparks are now the center of new residential, retail and restaurant complexes. Developers and cities alike are using them to rehabilitate parts of their cities, like Washington Navy Yard and The Battery Atlanta.