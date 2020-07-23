National Basketball Association appoints Oris Stuart as chief people and inclusion officer

The National Basketball Association has named Oris Stuart the Chief People and Inclusion Officer, the league announced.

In his new role, the league said Stuart would be responsible for overseeing its human resources and diversity and inclusion groups.

"He will oversee diversity and inclusion strategies for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League and its teams, support the growth and development of the NBA's global workforce, and strengthen commitments to attract, retain, develop and engage diverse talent," the league said.

"Oris' appointment as Chief People and Inclusion Officer is a testament to his impact on our leagues and teams over the past five years," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "His commitment to developing our employees and driving inclusion at every level of our organization make him uniquely suited for this new role."

Stuart, who spent time at executive consulting firm Korn Ferry before joining the NBA in 2015, will report to Bob Criqui, NBA president of administration, and start his role on Aug. 15. Stuart is one of 31 Black people employed by the league office who holds a position of vice president or higher.