The companies leading the high-stakes race for a coronavirus vaccine, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

E-Trade experiences record trading in the second quarter as the retail trading boom continues

E-Trade's trading activity and new accounts surged in the second quarter amid a boom in retail investing that started during the coronavirus market turmoil. The broker — slated to be acquired by Morgan Stanley in the second half of 2020 — reported Thursday a record 1.01 million daily active revenue trades in the second quarter, a 267% increase from its daily trades last year. This is up from 657,000 daily trades in the first quarter.

U.S. agrees to pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2 billion for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

The U.S. will pay Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech $1.95 billion to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine if it proves safe and effective, the companies announced Wednesday. It was the largest such deal between the government and companies racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Under the agreement, the U.S. can acquire 500 million additional doses, the Department of Health and Human Services said. Germany-based BioNTech and Pfizer are jointly developing four potential vaccines.

Tesla could soon join the S&P 500 — but inclusion isn't automatic, even with a full year of profitability