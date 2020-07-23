Tech CEO hearing will probably be postponed, sources say

The blockbuster antitrust hearing featuring CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google scheduled for Monday will likely be postponed, two people familiar with the matter told CNBC, due to a conflict with the memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

The House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee, which is set to host the hearing, have not yet confirmed the move and spokespeople did not immediately comment.

The hearing, which was set to feature Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, is meant to be the culmination of a more than year-long investigation into the four tech giants. Following the hearing, lawmakers plan to issue a report based on their findings throughout the investigation and propose legislation that would aim to bring antitrust laws up to date to be responsive to issues unique to digital marketplaces.

The project has been delayed already by the public health crisis that's interrupted Congress' normal course of business. Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., said in January he expected the report to be completed by early April, but that timeline has since been shifted at least several months.

It's not yet clear when the hearing will be rescheduled.

A special ceremony is scheduled in honor of Lewis on Monday at 2 p.m. ET at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. After, he will lie in state at the Capitol. The antitrust hearing had been scheduled to begin at noon.

-CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

