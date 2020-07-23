These beaten-down small and mid-cap stocks are poised for a rebound, Barclays says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Small and mid-cap companies with typically weaker credit profiles have generally taken a harder hit by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. This created a stock-picking opportunity for investors in the space as many companies are due for a rebound, according to Barclays.

The Wall Street firm screened its small- and mid-cap universe of nearly 400 stocks and found a number of high-conviction names with improving near-term fundamentals and resilient business models in the midst of the pandemic.