Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz to sell from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Bloomin' Brands to neutral from underperform.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Apple to $299 from $263.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft to perform from outperform.
  • Cowen upgraded Tesla to market perform from underperform.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. 
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz to sell from neutral

Guggenheim said in its downgrade of the stock that it was concerned that Kraft Heinz is continuing to lose share even as other food companies thrive during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"As the pandemic worsens in the United States and across many emerging markets, we think that food companies will generally benefit for longer than previously expected. While KHC is also benefiting from elevated retail sales, the company portfolio continues to lose share in most segments, reinforcing our cautious fundamental thesis. We are downgrading KHC to SELL, as the current valuation doesn't reflect the risks we continue to see in the name. We are increasing our estimates for MDLZ, K, and KHC with increased sales growth in FY20."

Bank of America upgraded Bloomin' Brands to neutral from underperform

Bank of America upgraded the stock ahead of the company's earnings report on Friday and said it expects "multi-year outsized growth" from the casual restaurant hospitality operator.

"In an early June update, BLMN noted recent U.S. comps were down 25% at Outback, 21% at Carrabba's, 41% at Bonefish, and 45% at Fleming's. Industry same store sales improved over the next few weeks since that update but have reversed modestly in July as Covid cases have picked up (and California shut dining rooms). BLMN is benefitting from 1) better off-premise performance than we expected, 2) advantages of scale, and 3) a shake-out of competitors amid a challenging environment."