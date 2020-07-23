Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla & more

Guggenheim said in its downgrade of the stock that it was concerned that Kraft Heinz is continuing to lose share even as other food companies thrive during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the pandemic worsens in the United States and across many emerging markets, we think that food companies will generally benefit for longer than previously expected. While KHC is also benefiting from elevated retail sales, the company portfolio continues to lose share in most segments, reinforcing our cautious fundamental thesis. We are downgrading KHC to SELL, as the current valuation doesn't reflect the risks we continue to see in the name. We are increasing our estimates for MDLZ, K, and KHC with increased sales growth in FY20."