Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 18, 2020 in New York City.

Microsoft shares dropped 4.4% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings. Apple slid 4.6% and Amazon dropped 3.7%. Facebook ended the day lower by 3% along with Google-parent Alphabet . One trader pointed out the group "came into the CQ2 reporting season with impossibly high expectations."

The latest unemployment figures also dented market sentiment. U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 1.416 million for last week, marking the 18th straight week in which initial claims totaled more than 1 million. Economists expected another 1.3 million workers to have filed initial claims for state unemployment benefits, according to Dow Jones.

Verizon is set to report earnings on Friday. New home sales are also on deck.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.