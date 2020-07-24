Pompeo's speech slamming China will have the 'opposite effect,' says former U.S. diplomat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech slamming China was an "angry lament" and "extended ideological rant" that would do little to change Beijing's behavior, said a former top American diplomat to Asia.

Specifically, Pompeo's seeming attempt to rally the Chinese people against the Communist Party of China is "primitive and ineffective" that's likely to increase support for Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Daniel Russel, who served as assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2013 to 2017.

"This sort of denunciation (is) having the opposite effect, in bolstering support in China for Xi Jinping and deepening anger towards the United States," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"Complaining is not fixing and denouncing is not diplomacy," said Russel, who's now vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Pompeo on Thursday delivered a sweeping address at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, saying the U.S. will no longer tolerate Beijing's playbook to usurp global order and calling on allies to "induce China to change."

He also called for the engagement and empowerment of the Chinese people, whom he described as "dynamic and freedom-loving people who are completely distinct from the Chinese Communist Party."