Software has more room to run despite Microsoft's mixed quarter, traders say

The market's mixed reaction to Microsoft's earnings report has called software's rally into question.

The tech giant beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, but softer-than-expected revenue guidance weighed on the stock, which has climbed nearly 50% since the market's March lows.

Oppenheimer on Thursday downgraded Microsoft to market perform from outperform in response to the report, citing "materially" slower growth in its cloud segment, Azure, despite the success of Microsoft's consumer-facing products.

Microsoft shares closed more than 4% lower on Thursday at $202.54.

"Part of Microsoft's issue has been that it has been very strong," Gina Sanchez, founder and CEO of Chantico Global, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

"Its outlook was already strong going into the pandemic and the pandemic even boosted demand for its products even more," she said. "The question that remains is does that boost mean that they will not get demand later? Has it just pushed forward demand that was already there, or has it created new demand?"

For Sanchez, the answer was likely the latter.

"We think that the pandemic has actually created new demand," she said. "So, we're going to disagree on this, and we think that the outlook is still strong. But ... if you look at the price action, it has been very strong, and so, seeing a blow-off in Microsoft isn't that surprising."

Bill Baruch, president and founder of Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, agreed from a technical perspective.

"When something rallies like this, you have to be prepared for it to cool off," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview. "Be patient. Know your buying spots."

Pointing to a chart of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), Baruch said the uptrend was very much intact.