It's not just testing — coronavirus spike can't be attributed to expanded testing capacity, data shows

A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village on July 22, 2020 in Pembroke Park, Florida.

As coronavirus case counts pile up across the U.S., President Donald Trump continues to blame testing — in rallies, interviews, and on Twitter — for the recent surge in the outbreak.

"If we didn't test, you wouldn't be able to show that chart," Trump said in response to a question from Chris Wallace about rising U.S. Covid-19 cases in a Fox News interview that aired on July 19. "If we tested half as much, those numbers would be down."

But a CNBC analysis of testing data found that even as the U.S. has increased its testing capacity, cases of the virus are being found at a higher rate, a pattern that contradicts what epidemiologists say should be happening as a country gets a pandemic under control.

"That claim is patently false," said Dr. Yonatan Grad, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard, in response to the idea that increased testing explains the recent outbreak. "It is at best misleading, and at worst intentionally subverting public health responses."

In interviews with CNBC, epidemiologists pointed to the "percentage of positive tests" as a way to understand whether the growth in U.S. coronavirus cases is due solely to increased testing. When coronavirus tests are in short supply, only the sickest individuals are typically tested, causing the share of positive tests out of total tests to be high. But as more tests become available, those with mild or no symptoms — who are less likely to have Covid-19 — are able to get tests, which would lead to a lower positivity rate if the virus were not spreading.

The percentage of positive tests in the U.S. has increased from 5.4% on Memorial Day to 8.6% on July 23, according to a CNBC analysis of data from the Covid Tracking Project. Daily testing nationwide has nearly doubled over that period, from an average of 410,000 daily tests performed on May 25 to more than 775,000 daily tests as of July 23. To account for daily reporting fluctuations, CNBC's analysis used a seven-day average of cases and tests to calculate percent positive rates.