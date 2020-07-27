A robust junk bond market gives stock investors confidence as worries about a market top increase

Despite the forces seemingly lined up against it, the stock market is getting a positive sign from a historically reliable indicator: high-yield bonds. The two often have moved in tandem, as strength in the riskiest companies has indicated that the overall state of the equity market is strong. The relationship has broken down a bit over the past few years amid a fluctuating interest rate environment, but has kicked back in during 2020. The S&P 500 is about flat year to date, but up 44% from its March crisis lows; the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corproate Bond ETF is down 3% for the year and up 23% from the March nadir, but has followed a similar trajectory.

One key factor boosting both has been support from the Federal Reserve. As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, the Fed took the unprecedented step of buying corproate bonds, including "fallen angels," or lower-grade debt that fell into junk status due to the crisis. While the central bank's purchases have been small so far, they've provided a meaningful backstop to companies that in turn has helped boost share values. "The fact that the Fed has supported that market and allowed for that market to function is a positive," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "You're allowing companies to be able to enter the market and raise money, and that's crucial." Indeed, companies at the lowest ends of the credit spectrum have been flocking with debt offerings this year to a welcoming market. High-yield issuance has totaled $238 billion so far, up 48% from the same period in 2019, according to J.P. Morgan Chase. Not including refinancing, issuance is $101.4 billion, an 81% surge. The Fed has been a bit player in the corporate bond market, buying up just $2.5 billion worth of individual corporate bonds and another $7 billion in exchange-traded funds that track various indexes. Still, its involvement, and willingness to become a major buyer if need be, has provided major support. Spreads, or the difference between corporate bond yields and Treasurys of similar duration, have been plunging, down 48 basis points just over the past week. Low spreads indicate that bond holders are demanding less yield for the riskier investments.