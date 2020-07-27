MLB cancels 2 Monday games following player coronavirus outbreak

Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins kneels prior to the intrasquad simulated game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Major League Baseball has postponed two games on its Monday schedule due to Covid-19 related issues, the league announced.

The contests between the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles in addition to the Philadelphia Phillies' series against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park will are postponed after a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins. MLB said it would "conduct additional COVID-19 testing" and "members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining," the league said.

"Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate," the league said in a statement.

The league said it tested both the Marlins and Phillies on Monday morning with rapid saliva testing and "waiting the outcome of those results." MLB will await today's results before determining the status of Tuesday games between the Phillies and Yankees.

In a statement, Marlins CEO and former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter called the MLB's move postpone the game the "correct decision."

The Marlins were scheduled to host the Orioles after playing the Phillies in a three-game set to open the 2020 season. Though the postponement occurred just days into the its season, MLB officials have prepared for possible outbreaks across teams. This comes as no surprise with Covid-19 continues to see cases increase throughout the country.

On Friday, the MLB said it tested 28,888 samples and returned 29 total positive tests as of July 24. Overall, MLB said 99 samples throughout 28 clubs have returned positive for Covid-19.

Also, the remaining 10 games on Monday's MLB schedule are expected to be played as planned. MLB started its 60-game season last Thursday with over 4 million viewers tuning into the Yankees-Washington Nationals opener, according to ESPN.