Moderna shares soar after U.S. ups funding for coronavirus vaccine by $472 million

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Moderna shares soared more than 8% in premarket trading Monday after the biotech company announced it received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government to support the development of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

The additional funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will support Moderna's late-stage development of its vaccine including the phase three study, which begins Monday and will include more than 30,000 participants. Moderna received $483 million from the federal agency in April.

The results from the late-stage trial could be released as soon as October, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said during an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's a really optimistic scenario. It could be November. Again, at this stage, it's impossible for us to know precisely. It will depend on the event rate, the attack rate of infection."

