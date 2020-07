(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The market has not priced in all the recent success for Amazon, and investors should buy in before details become more clear during Thursday's earnings report, according to several Wall Street analysts.

Four firms hiked their price target for the stock on Monday ahead of the e-commerce giant's second-quarter report, with some saying that one of the year's best-performing stocks could jump nearly 20% in the next 12 months.