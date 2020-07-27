Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pfizer, F5 Networks, Virgin Galactic and more

GP: A logo of a Virgin Galactic is seen outside the building during the company's first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 28, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

F5 Networks — Shares of the technology company fell 4% in extended trading after F5 Networks released its third-quarter financial results. The company posted a double beat on earnings and revenue in the third quarter, reporting earnings of $2.18 per share excluding some items on revenues of $583 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $2.04 per share on revenues of $573 million. The company said it saw 4% revenue growth on continued strong software demand.

Virgin Galactic — The space travel company's stock climbed 1.5% in extended trading after Virgin Galactic announced it will reveal the interior cabin design for its SpaceShipTwo on Tuesday via a live-streamed virtual event.

Pfizer, BioNTech — Shares of Pfizer and BioNTech climbed 3% and 6% respectively in after hours. The two biotechnology companies announced the start of their global Phase 2/3 clinical study Monday to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their lead coronavirus vaccine candidate. This vaccine candidate will be in a two-dose regimen and recently received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track designation.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — The automaker's stock dropped 1% after the closing bell. Fiat Chrysler confirmed last week that some of its Europe offices were visited by investigators in Germany. This is part of an international fraud investigation into what prosecutors said are illegal emissions devices in engines used in some Fiat and other automakers' vehicles.

Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares of Norwegian and Carnival both rose 1% in extended trading after falling about 7% each earlier Monday. The cruise lines' stocks declined as rising Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to threaten hopes for a rebound in vacation demand.