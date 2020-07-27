Twitter faces 'walkout' over its handling of British grime star's anti-Semitic tweets

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., sits for a photograph following an Empowering Entrepreneurs event at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Twitter is facing a "walkout" over its handling of a string of anti-Semitic tweets that appeared on the account of British rapper Wiley on Friday and Saturday.

The 41-year-old London grime artist, whose real name is Richard Cowie, has been dropped by his management company, A-List Management. He is also being investigated by the police under hate crime and malicious communications legislation.

Celebrities, politicians and other high-profile Brits have pledged to boycott Twitter for 48 hours over what they say is an inadequate response from Twitter.

Several posts were deleted by the San Francisco-headquartered social media firm for violating Twitter's "hateful conduct policy" but others have been left up. Some of those that were deleted remained on the platform for nearly 12 hours, resulting in a public backlash against the artist and Twitter.

The boycott, which has the hashtag #nosafespaceforjewhate attached to it, began Monday at 9am BST.

British Musicians Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jessie Ware said they would take part in the boycott, as did Jason Isaacs, the British actor who plays Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

Wiley, who went mainstream in 2008 with his "Wearing My Rolex" track, has over 500,000 followers on Twitter.

Tweets from Wiley's account asserted that Jews have systematically exploited Black musicians. In one tweet, which has now been deleted, he compared Jews to the Ku Klux Klan.

Ahead of the boycott, the Liberal Democrats announced they would joining "in protest over the shameful inaction against anti-Semitic comments."

While the Labour party supports the boycott, it said it couldn't afford to be absent from social media platforms.

A Twitter spokesperson said: "Abuse and harassment have no place on our service and we have policies in place — that apply to everyone, everywhere — that address abuse and harassment, violent threats, and hateful conduct."

They added: "If we identify accounts that violate any of these rules, we'll take enforcement action."