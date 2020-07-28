Asia Pacific stocks set for mixed start as investors watch coronavirus developments

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a mixed start as investors continue to monitor developments on the coronavirus front.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,715 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,715.85.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set for an opening dip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,034.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,044.20.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to weigh on investor sentiment. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday unveiled the Republican coronavirus relief plan, which would include relief for jobless Americans, among other provisions. The U.S. currently has the most number of confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Multiple firms also announced Monday the start of late-stage human trials as the race to find a coronavirus vaccine continues.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said they began their late-stage human trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine on Monday. That announcement by the firms came the same day biotech firm Moderna, also developing a leading vaccine candidate, said it began its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial.

On the earnings front, Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is set to announce its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday.