Fauci says there are early signs coronavirus outbreaks are brewing in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee

Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 23, 2020.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday there are early signs that a coronavirus outbreak could be brewing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The so-called positivity rate, or the percentage of tests run that are positive, appears to be rising in those states — an early indication that the outbreak is worsening, Fauci said. While President Donald Trump and others have blamed the rise in cases in the U.S. on increased testing, a growing positivity rate can't be blamed on on increased testing.

"That's a surefire sign that you've got to be really careful," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during and interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

Coronavirus outbreaks that have ripped through the South have recently shown signs of slowing after states delayed or rolled back reopening plans, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases were growing by more than 10% in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee as of Monday compared with a week ago, based on a seven-day average.

Kentucky and Ohio additionally reported a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations Monday, based on a seven-day average, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project.