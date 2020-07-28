Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak found guilty of all seven charges related to 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) is escorted by police to a courthouse in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 25, 2018.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven charges in a case linked to the multi-billion dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The charges include three counts of money laundering, three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power. Najib had allegedly illegally received nearly $10 million from SRC International — a unit under 1MDB. He earlier pleaded not guilty.

Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali, a judge at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, said the prosecution "has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The trial is one of the five that Najib is facing relating to the billions of dollars allegedly stolen from 1MDB. In total, the former prime minister faces 42 charges.

The 1MDB scandal was one of the reasons behind the defeat of a Najib-led coalition in Malaysia's 2018 general elections.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.