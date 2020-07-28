Jim Cramer: Charts show gold prices are nearing a peak

As the price of gold continued to climb to new heights on Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer advised against trading the precious metal, as it could be peaking.

For investors looking to make a long-term play on the space, he recommends buying Barrick Gold.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the recent rallies in gold and silver are very precarious," the "Mad Money" host said. "She thinks they could both have one last leg higher, and it might even be substantial, but after that she expects the precious metals to come plummeting back to earth."

Gold, a safe-haven asset, is up 8% this month, and the commodity is gearing up to close out its fifth-straight positive month for the first time in nearly a decade. The price climbed above $1,974 during the trading day but has since come back down to about $1,950. Meanwhile, the stock market is moving closer to its own hits in February before the S&P 500 collapsed as a novel coronavirus outbreak swept the globe.

Garner, a commodities expert Cramer relies on for chart analysis, concluded that the 32% run in gold futures since mid-March is not only being powered by investors seeking safety in an uncertain market but by a weakening dollar, Cramer explained.

Trillions of dollars in emergency spending from the federal government and money printing programs carried out by the Federal Reserve contributed to a devalued dollar, he said.

Gold and the dollar index typically trade opposite of one another. Both charts traded along a similar trend line between March and May before returning back to normal in June, Cramer noted.