Kodak soars another 50% after Trump announces deal to manufacture generic drug ingredients

Eastman Kodak soared on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced a deal to work with the photography pioneer to produce ingredients in generic drugs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Kodak soared more than 50% in extended trading. The stock more than tripled during Tuesday's regular trading for its best day ever after the U.S. government awarded the company a $765 million loan to start producing drug ingredients under the Defense Production Act, the first of its kind.

"Our 33rd use of the Defense Production Act will mobilize Kodak to make generic, active pharmaceutical ingredients," Trump said in a press conference Tuesday evening. "We will bring back our jobs and we will make America the world's premier medical manufacturer and supplier."

Kodak said Tuesday it will produce pharmaceutical components that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration.