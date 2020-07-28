Starbucks swings to a loss as cafe closures, pandemic costs weigh on profits

People wear protective face masks outside Starbucks in midtown as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 23, 2020 in New York City.

Starbucks swung to a loss during its fiscal third quarter as its same-store sales plunged 40% in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company rose more than 2% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended June 28 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Losses per share: 46 cents, adjusted, vs. 59 cents expected

Revenue: $4.22 billion vs. $4.07 billion expected

Excluding items, Starbucks lost 46 cents per share, narrower than the losses of 59 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales dropped 38% to $4.22 billion, topping expectations of $4.07 billion. Global same-store sales plummeted 40% during the quarter.