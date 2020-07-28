Turkish lira falls to a fresh record low against the euro amid investor selling, sanctions risk

Turkey's lira fell to a fresh record low against the euro on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worry about the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, growing foreign-denominated debt, central bank intervention and potential sanctions from the EU.

The lira was briefly trading at a record low of 8.1733 to the euro just after 10 a.m. London time on Tuesday. The euro, which is also at its strongest level against the dollar in almost two years, has gained about 22% on the lira year-to-date according to Reuters Eikon data.

The lira's drop comes despite aggressive dollar selling by Turkish state banks to prop it up, reported by the Financial Times to amount to some $2 billion this week alone. The country's foreign reserves have dropped dramatically in recent months, and further inflation and currency devaluation now appears inevitable. The Turkish central bank had managed to hold the lira's rate against the dollar relatively steady at around 6.85 since mid-June after hitting a record low of 7.269 to the greenback in early May, but on Tuesday it dipped to 6.945, in what many analysts suspect has to do with the foreign exchange shortage.

"I think it was just ongoing lira selling and for some reason someone at state-owned banks stepped back creating a temporary FX shortage. That has exacerbated ongoing strains in the FX market," Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, told CNBC in an email.

"Given the level of state bank intervention on a regular basis, it is hard to say the TRY is a floating currency or that the CBRT really targets inflation," Ash continued, referring to Turkey's central bank. "The lira is now a heavily managed exchange rate."