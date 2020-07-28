Victoria's Secret parent L Brands to slash 15% of corporate workforce

A pedestrian walks past a Victoria's Secret storefront closed and boarded up on Robson Street during the COVID-19 crisis on April 17, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands said Tuesday it is preparing to cut 15% of its corporate workforce, or about 850 jobs, in a bid to trim costs as its business takes a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it hopes to save about $400 million annually through its cost-cutting efforts, which include the layoffs. L Brands expects to see about $175 million of savings in fiscal 2020. It also expects to record about $75 million of pre-tax severance costs in the second quarter of 2020, specifically tied to the job cuts.

Shares of the company shot up more than 6% in after-hours trading, having closed the day down less than 1%.

"Decisions relating to our workforce are incredibly difficult and not taken lightly, but these actions are necessary to best position our company for the long-term," L Brands Chief Executive Andrew Meslow said in a statement, adding that the company is working toward improving the profitability of its embattled Victoria's Secret lingerie business.

As of Feb. 1 2020, the company employed roughly 94,400 employees, 68,900 of those being part-time, according to L Brands' latest annual filing.

Other cost-cutting measures include closing stores, slimming down inventory and negotiating with landlords for rent relief, the retailer said Tuesday.

L Brands in May had said it planned to shut permanently about 250 Victoria's Secret and Pink stores in the U.S. and Canada in 2020, or roughly a quarter of its shops in North America.

"We would expect to have a meaningful number of additional store closures beyond the 250 that we're pursuing this year ... meaning there will be more in 2021 and probably a bit more in 2022," Stuart Burgdoerfer, the interim CEO of Victoria's Secret, said at the time.

The company on Tuesday also offered a preliminary look at its second-quarter financial results, which are expected to be released on Aug. 19.

L Brands expects total net sales for the second quarter to come in roughly 20% lower than a year ago, despite a roughly 10% increase at Bath & Body Works. The company is expecting to post a 40% decline at Victoria's Secret.

It said most of its stores in North America are reopen after being temporarily shut due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"Sales at both businesses have been strong and have exceeded the company's expectations," the company said in its press release.

According to BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, L Brands will be much healthier as it becomes leaner.

"It's a classic example of a brand that stretched too far in pursuit of growth," he said. "But its revenues are the confirmation it still has tremendous buy-in from consumers."

L Brands, as of July 24, had a cash balance of more than $2.5 billion, with no amounts drawn down under its $1 billion asset-backed loan facility, the company added.

L Brands shares are up about 6% this year. The retailer has a market cap of $5.3 billion.

