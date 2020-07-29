Amazon scraps live Reinvent conference in Las Vegas, will be all-virtual instead

Amazon's cloud unit will hold its Reinvent conference digitally, rather than in Las Vegas, in November and December, a spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday.

The continuing spread of the coronavirus caused other technology companies — including Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft — to cancel in-person events this year. Amazon Web Services' Reinvent usually gives customers an opportunity to mingle with Amazon and third-party vendors, along with Amazon employees. As the annual gathering for the market-leading cloud provider, it has provided networking, marketing and sales opportunities for people in the world of enterprise software.

The new version will be free and will run longer than the previously planned version. It will start on November 30 and end on December 18, according to the Reinvent website, rather than the original plan to run from November 30 to December 4. AWS will provide more details on the digital event in the next few weeks, the spokesperson said.

Google's cloud business is currently running its Next virtual conference over a period of weeks.

AWS has held the Reinvent conference in Las Vegas every year since 2012, announcing a slew of new products each time. Last year 65,000 people attended the event.

