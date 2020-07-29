Barclays posts profit slide as the firm sets aside another £1.6 billion for coronavirus-related loan losses

A sign hangs above an entrance to a branch of Barclays Plc bank in the City of London, U.K.

Barclays posted net income of £695 million ($765.64 million) for the first half of 2020, while increasing its coronavirus-related provisions.

The British bank added another £1.6 billion to its credit impairment charges during the second quarter, bringing the total level to £3.7 billion at the end of the first half.

CEO Jes Staley told CNBC the total level of these reserves for loan losses was reached based on "very conservative economic assumptions going forward."

"Right now how we see the economies functioning is actually slightly better than the assumptions we've put in in our models," Staley told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Other metrics at the end of the first half:

CET 1 ratio grew to 14.2%, from 13.1% at the end of the first quarter.

Revenue hit £11.6 billion, vs. £10.7 billion a year ago.

The bank said it will decide on future dividends and its capital returns policy at the end of the fiscal year. The stock is down about 37% since the start of the year.