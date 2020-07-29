Dollar will weaken further while bond yields strengthen, Wells Fargo predicts

The dollar slides may intensify.

According to Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher, the latest Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and its dovish stance supports the greenback's weakening trend.

"The currency market has been very sensitive to this sort of thing while whereas the Treasury market just sits," the firm's head of macro strategy told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "The currency markets have been much more influenced, and we think that'll remain the case for the next few weeks."

Schumacher cites the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus designed to cushion the coronavirus' impact on the economy as the main driver.

"The dollar could conceivably get a little bit of a bounce," Schumacher said. "But if you look for, let's say, a trade for the next four to five months, we think it's dollar weakness."

The dollar index has been trading at its lowest levels since June 2018. Its decline has become a frequent topic on "Trading Nation." In June, former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach warned it would plunge 35% over the next two years and spark inflation.

However, Schumacher doubts the backdrop will spark further drops in the benchmark 10-year Treasury Note yield. He's sticking by his base case that it will breakout.