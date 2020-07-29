General Electric shares rise after second-quarter revenue is slightly better than expected

General Electric reported on Wednesday a revenue figure for the second quarter that slightly beat analyst expectations, sending the stock higher. However, the industrial giant's bottom line took a bigger-than-expected hit as the company weathers the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how the company's results compared to analyst expectations:

Revenue: $17.7 billion vs $17.12 billion forecast

Loss per share: 15 cents per share vs a loss of 10 cents per share expected by Refinitiv

GE's stronger-than-forecast revenues were mainly driven by sales in the company's power and renewable energy divisions. Revenues from power came in at $4.16 billion and renewable energy raked in $3.51 billion, both topping FactSet estimates. Revenues from aviation disappointed, totaling $4.38 billion.

The company also reported a loss of $2.1 billion in industrial free cash flow, which was better than the guidance issued by GE earlier this year.

"Our earnings performance was impacted by the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, but Industrial free cash flow was better than our expectations and previously communicated range," said CEO Larry Culp in a statement. "We made faster progress on elements within our control, including our targeted cost and cash preservation actions."

GE shares gained about 2% in premarket trading Wednesday.

The company said it continued working toward cost reductions of more than $2 billion. GE added its "near-term liquidity needs" were reduced by $10.5 billion in the second quarter.

GE shares have taken a big hit this year, dropping more than 38% in that time as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy and slowed air travel to a crawl. More than 4 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.