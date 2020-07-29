How the new Nasdaq-like tech board in Hong Kong will benefit investors and tech giants

A pedestrian takes a photograph in front of an electronic ticker board and a screen displaying stock figures outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Hong Kong launched a new, Nasdaq-style technology board this week — the Hang Seng Tech index which tracks 30 of the largest tech stocks listed in the city.

Analysts say that's likely to lead to more money coming in for those 30 stocks in Hong Kong, adding to a booming year for Chinese tech companies and the Hong Kong market.

There were a few mega initial public offerings in Hong Kong this year as U.S.-listed Chinese tech giants flocked home for secondary listings. Some examples included gaming giant Netease and e-commerce firm JD.com.

More are likely to return, following tensions between the U.S. and China that led to a U.S. bill that could essentially ban many Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges, analysts predicted.

That spells good news for the Hong Kong market, they said.

Under the new tech index, its constituents are reviewed quarterly and would allow tech companies that are listed in Hong Kong to be included if they meet certain requirements.

Currently, the top five firms listed on the index are Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan Dianping, Xiaomi and Sunny Optical. Together, they have a combined weighting of more than 40%.

Here's what the new index could mean for investors and the listed companies themselves.