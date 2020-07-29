J.C. Penney liquidation 'not in the cards,' as retailer moves toward a sale this fall

For bankrupted J.C. Penney, a liquidation is "not in the cards," according to the department store chain's attorney.

Penney is moving forward with a sale that should be completed by this fall, attorney Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

"I want to say, unequivocally, we have had not one discussion about a liquidation," Sussberg said about Penney's restructuring process. "It's simply not in the cards."

Sussberg called attention to a report earlier in the week from the New York Post that said the private-equity firm Sycamore was planning to make a $1.75 billion bid to buy the 118-year-old department store chain and merge it with rival Belk.

He called the story "ill-informed" and said, regarding Sycamore's plans to merge Penney with Belk, "that is completely untrue."

Sycamore declined to comment.

There are three separate bids being considered for Penney's real estate and other assets, which would keep the retailer operating its own stores, Sussberg said. He declined to name the bidders, saying the proposals are confidential.

Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15, weighed down by debt and battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would be laying off roughly 1,000 employees, as it moved forward with shutting about 150 locations across the U.S. When the retailer filed, it was still operating about 860 stores.

Penney said Wednesday that all stores have since reopened, after being temporarily shut due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It said its off-mall locations, of which it has 173, continue to perform better than its stores situated in enclosed shopping malls, of which it has 520. Sales at off-mall stores are down about 26%, while sales at Penney stores in malls are down about 33% since they have opened, it said.

The department store chain continues to talk to its landlords to negotiate better rents, according to Sussberg, which is allowing the company to cut costs.