Op-Ed: Congress must address organized retail crime at Big Tech hearing

As the nation navigates the new normal, retailers continue to safely serve our communities across the country. But retailers are confronting an economy that has undergone major shifts during the course of the pandemic, as consumers continue to buy items online in record numbers. This dramatic spike in online shopping makes brick-and-mortar stores even more vulnerable to a problem that has been growing for over a decade: organized retail crime.

Organized retail crime refers to criminal networks that steal merchandise in mass quantities from storefronts and sell those goods online. Retailers have long reported costly problems with organized retail crime, and the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that third-party online marketplaces are facilitating the trafficking of pirated goods. But this year, in the midst of the pandemic, leading retailers say that these networks are becoming even more aggressive, which is consistent with past surges in retail theft during times of economic contractions.

To protect the safety of associates working in retail stores and ensure that consumers shopping online are not at risk of buying stolen or counterfeit products, Congress must intervene. And they should focus on eliminating the ability of criminals to hide behind anonymous selling accounts on online marketplace platforms.

Critical progress was made last week with the introduction of the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM) Act by Representative Jan Schakowsky. Originally introduced in March by Senators Bill Cassidy and Dick Durbin, the INFORM Consumers Act would mandate online marketplaces to verify the identity of high-volume third-party sellers by obtaining their government ID, tax ID, bank account information and contact information.

Big Tech marketplaces, including Amazon, remain fiercely opposed to strong verification and accountability laws that would empower consumers and law enforcement with information and make it harder for unscrupulous sellers and criminals to profit from these illicit transactions.