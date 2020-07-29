Trump says U.S. is sending Texas 500 cases of remdesivir as coronavirus deaths hit record

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. government is sending Texas hospitals 500 cases of antiviral drug remdesivir as coronavirus deaths in the Lone Star State hit record highs.

The cases of the drug, produced by Gilead Sciences, will be enough to treat 3,200 patients, Trump said during a press briefing from Midland, Texas. The drug has been "very, very successful," he added.

On Tuesday, Texas reported 200 new deaths, hitting a record-high average. Texas is one of 10 states, including Florida and California, that reported record-high average daily new Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, as determined by a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently more than 9,500 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 across Texas' hospitals, a 62% increase from a month ago, according to updated data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In recent weeks, hospitals across the U.S. have reported shortages of remdesivir.