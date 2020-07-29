Start-up investor Alan Patricof, at 85, targets aging Americans with his latest venture fund

Venture capitalist Alan Patricof is still investing in early-stage start-ups. At 85, he's now backing technology designed for people in their later stages of life.

The founder of Greycroft and Apax Partners announced on Wednesday a new investment firm that he's calling Primetime Partners. The $32 million fund will back platforms and products for aging Americans, and invest in older entrepreneurs. Patricof is partnering with Abby Miller Levy, former president of Thrive Global, in the venture.

"I had another act in me, and had the energy to do something else. This market is really fertile territory," Patricof told CNBC in a Zoom interview. "This particular area really has caught my imagination and energy beyond anything I would have anticipated."

The New York-based duo met through Patricof's son, a classmate of Levy's from Harvard Business School. They had been independently pursuing the same idea of investing in products for an older cohort. Despite controlling the majority of the country's net worth, "a silver tsunami" of aging people has been overlooked by their investing peers in Silicon Valley, Levy said.

"There's been this myth that older adults aren't online, they don't buy things, they don't change their behaviors, and I think that's fundamentally changing," said Levy, who was previously a senior vice president at SoulCycle. "You have older adults now, thanks to Covid, shopping online and using e-commerce in different ways."