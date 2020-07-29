'We're running out of homes for sale,' Lake Tahoe brokers say as tech workers flee Bay Area

This four-bedroom home in Truckee, CA., near Lake Tahoe, went on the market for $1.65 million and sold less than 24-hours later for $2 million.

Lake Tahoe real estate is getting snapped up at a record pace, as San Francisco tech workers flee the city in search of more space and a healthier lifestyle.

A new wave of urban flight is reshaping real estate markets from New York to Chicago and Los Angeles to San Francisco As part of this shift, Lake Tahoe is seeing unprecedented bidding wars, buying activity and price increases. Brokers say the inventory of homes for sale has shrunk to about one-fifth to one-tenth of usual levels.

"People are writing all-cash offers for houses, sight-unseen," said Sabrina Belleci, a Lake Tahoe broker with Re/Max. "They just want to get out of the city."

Lake Tahoe has long been a bucolic escape for Californians looking for a getaway and, on the Nevada side, lower taxes. But the latest buying surge is larger than any the market has seen, brokers say. They say tech workers and investors in the Bay Area, as well as media types from Los Angeles, are coming to the Tahoe area in search of larger homes with home offices, more land for the kids to play, and access to outdoor activities like swimming and bike riding.

The flight from the city got another push this week after Google announced it's keeping workers at home until July 2021. Private schools in the Bay Area also recently announced they will likely shift to all online classes in the fall, which gave families another reason to remain outside of San Francisco.

"Buyers are saying 'there is no reason for me to be in the city,'" said Breck Overall, an agent with Sierra Sotheby's International Realty.

Historically, properties in the Tahoe area took three to four months to sell, Overall said. Now, it's more like four days. Properties often have between six to 12 offers after coming onto the market, he said, adding many are selling for far above the asking price.

One property recently came on the market priced at $1.65 million. Located in downtown Truckee, California, on the Truckee River, it went into contract less than 24-hours later and closed for $2 million.