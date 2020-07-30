Alphabet to report Q2 earnings after the bell

Google parent-company Alphabet is set to report second quarter financials after the bell Thursday, and it's the first full quarter since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Executives predicted it would be "a difficult one."

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

Earnings: $8.21 per share, based on Refinitiv consensus estimates

$8.21 per share, based on Refinitiv consensus estimates Revenue: $37.37 billion, as per Refinitiv

$37.37 billion, as per Refinitiv YouTube advertising revenue: $3.78 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates

$3.78 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates Google Cloud revenue: $3.06 billion, as per StreetAccount

$3.06 billion, as per StreetAccount Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $6.67 billion, as per StreetAccount

The estimates predict a 4% revenue decline and a nearly 50% drop in EPS from a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the company's core advertising business, particularly with regards to search and travel ads. eMarketer predicted that Google will see its first quarterly ad revenue dip and also predicts a 5.3% drop in US advertising revenue in 2020.

In its Q1 earnings, Google chief financial officer Ruth Porat told analysts the company saw a dip in revenue in March when the pandemic picked up in the U.S., however shares spiked after hours on the report as executives painted a more optimistic view of future spending than investors had previously feared.

CEO Sundar Pichai sounded optimistic noting surging user engagements, he was cautious on the financials, noting the unpredictable effects of the pandemic. Last week, Microsoft reported a near 20% drop in search ads for its much smaller competitive search engine Bing, suggesting it could mean poor results for Google's Search as well.

Last year, Google held 31.6% of total digital advertising spending with Facebook and Amazon holding 22.7% and 7.8% respectively, according to eMarketer.

As a result of the customer pullbacks and the general maturing ad market, Alphabet itself cut marketing spending by half and instituted hiring freezes for the second half of the year in anticipation of a slowdown, CNBC reported. Around that time, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Google would be pulling back on some of its investments for the rest of the year amid the Covid-19 crisis, starting with hiring.

In the wake of its weakening core business, analysts will keep a closer eye on other divisions such as Other Bets, which is expected to bring in a modest quarterly increase to $159.4 million, according to StreetAccount Consensus. In its first external investment round in late March, Alphabet's self-driving car company Waymo — its most hopeful business of the division — announced a $2.25 billion funding round led by Silicon Valley investment firms including Silver Lake along with promises by Pichai to bring more focus to moonshots.

Google last week showed efforts to compete in e-commerce, which has failed to take on heavy hitters like Amazon in the past. Google said it would waive sales commissions on Google Shopping and allow retailers to use third-party services, presumably giving it a better chance at success.

Google is also facing antitrust probes along the same lines by the Department of Justice and 50 attorneys general investigating Google company's search and Android businesses. That is expected to result in legal action that could span issues ranging from its search product to digital advertising marketplace, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.