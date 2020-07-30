Coastal flooding could hit nearly 20% of global GDP as climate change accelerates storms, sea level rise

A general view shows people walking across the flooded St. Mark's Square, by St. Mark's Basilica on November 15, 2019 in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years.

Coastal flooding made worse by climate change could damage assets worth up to $14.2 trillion by 2100 as rising seas inundate coastal homes and infrastructure, according to new research published on Thursday in Scientific Reports.

Without worldwide investment in flood defenses or a decrease in global emissions, the outlook is stark: Within the century, the land area flooded will increase by 48% (roughly the size of France), the population impacted will increase by 52% (about 287 million people) and the infrastructure affected will increase by 46%, which will comprise about 20% of global GDP, researchers warned.

"We are attempting to understand the magnitude of the global scale impacts of future coastal flooding," said Ian Young, a professor at the University of Melbourne and an author of the study.

"Globally we need to understand that changes of this nature will occur by 2100 and we need to plan how we are going to respond," he said.

Researchers analyzed data on global sea level rise projections under various greenhouse gas emission scenarios and focused on areas of the world at risk of flooding from factors like storm surge, tides and ocean waves.

A total of 68% of the global coastal area flooded will be a result of tide and storm events and 32% will be a result of regional sea level rise. Flooding will cause the most damage in the northeast U.S., northwest Europe, southeast Asia and northern Australia.