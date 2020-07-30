Ford Bronco reservations far exceed expectations, say executives

The new Ford Bronco SUV is already exceeding company expectations ahead of arriving in dealer showrooms next year.

More than 150,000 reservations have been made for the upcoming two- or four-door SUV, far surpassing Ford Motor's initial expectations, according to executives.

"That does exceed our optimistic expectations," Ford CFO Tim Stone told reporters Thursday when discussing the company's second-quarter earnings. "As a result, we're working really hard right now to increase our annual production."

Those reservations are for two- and four-door Bronco models. They exclude a smaller, more domesticated vehicle called the Bronco Sport that's built more like a car than a truck.

Ford unveiled the new Bronco and Bronco Sport on July 13 to great fanfare. The nameplate developed a strong fan base following the original two-door SUV being discontinued in 1996.