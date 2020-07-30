NASA launches Mars rover Perseverance, along with the first helicopter for another planet

NASA launched its latest mission to Mars on Thursday morning, with a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the spacecraft into orbit and beginning a seven-month journey to the red planet.

The rocket is carrying the rover Perseverance, which will be the ninth robot that NASA has landed on Mars. About the size of a small car, Perseverance weighs about 2,300 pounds and is the largest and most advanced rover the U.S. space agency has ever sent to Mars. Among other firsts that NASA will look to achieve with Perseverance, the rover is carrying a small aircraft named Ingenuity.

"For the first time ever, we're going to fly a helicopter on Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters ahead of the launch.

Also known as the Mars 2020 mission, the program cost $2.4 billion to develop, with the agency budgeting another $300 million for operational costs once the rover lands.

While much of NASA's workforce has been working from home since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the agency's leaders identified the Mars 2020 mission as one of its highest priorities for this year. Scientists and engineers worked under guidelines such as social distancing to ensure the mission launched during this year's Mars window, a limited period of time every couple of years when missions from Earth can reach the red planet.