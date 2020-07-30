Shares of Singapore's top banks fall after regulator limits dividend payouts for 2020

Automated teller machines of the three Singapore-listed banks: OCBC, DBS and UOB.

Shares of Singapore's top three banks tumbled in early trade Thursday after the country's financial regulator asked lenders to cap dividends this year in light of the economic uncertainty, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp — Singapore's two largest banks — suffered losses of over 3% from the previous close. Their smaller peer, United Overseas Bank, fell by more than 2%.

The three banks account for around one-third of the benchmark Straits Times Index, which dipped around 1.6% on Thursday.

The country's financial regulator and central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, on Wednesday urged banks to cap their total dividends per share this year to 60% of last year's amount.

It also said lenders can offer shareholders the option of receiving the dividends in the form of additional shares instead of cash.