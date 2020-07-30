Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, L Brands, Shopify, Amazon & more

Canaccord said in its upgrade of the meal home delivery company that it saw improving fundamentals.

"With an undemanding valuation and the model returning to a growth footing for the first time in years, we find the risk/reward profile compelling for 2 reasons: (1) with customers engaging with the service at robust levels, we think current COVID-related tailwinds have a solid chance of proving structural rather than temporary, which would likely mean at least 6-12 months of upward estimate revisions, and (2) the current multiple of 0.35x 2021 revenue is indicative of a company that is shrinking and/or facing liquidity concerns, and at this point we see neither applying to APRN."