Second-quarter GDP plunged by worst-ever 32.9% amid virus-induced shutdown

The U.S. economy saw the biggest quarterly plunge in activity ever, though the plummet in the second quarter wasn't as bad as feared. Gross domestic product from April to June plunged 32.9% on an annualized basis, according to the Commerce Department's first reading on the data released Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a drop of 34.7%. Still, it was the worst drop ever, with the closest previously coming in mid-1921. The report "just highlights how deep and dark the hole is that the economy cratered into in Q2," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "It's a very deep and dark hole and we're coming out of it, but it' going to take a long time to get out."

Sharp contractions in personal consumption, exports, inventories, investment and spending by state and local governments converged to bring down GDP, which is the combined tally of all goods and services produced during the period. Personal consumption, which historically has accounted for about two-thirds of all activity in the U.S., subtracted 25% from the Q2 total, with services accounting for nearly all that drop. Spending slid in health care and goods such as clothing and footwear. Inventory investment drops were led by motor vehicle dealers, while equipment spending and new family housing took hits when it came to investment. Prices for domestic purchases, a key inflation indicator, fell 1.5% for the period, compared with a 1.4% increase in the first quarter when GDP fell 5%, The personal consumption expenditures price index dropped 1.9% after rising a tepid 1.3% in Q1. Excluding food and energy, the "core" PCE prices were off 1.1%. However, personal income soared, thanks in large part to government transfer payments associated with the coronavorus pandemic. Current-dollar personal income rose more than six-fold to $1.39 trillion, while disposable personal income shot up 42.1% to $1.53 trillion. Despite the rise, personal outlays tumbled by $1.57 trillion, due in large part to a drop in services spending. Imports added 10% to the total, offsetting the 9.4% pull from exports.

