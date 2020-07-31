Apple managed growth in China, helped by 'record' iPad and services revenue plus an iPhone bounce

People queue outside the Apple new flagship store at Sanlitun on July 17, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Apple managed to eke out growth in China in the June quarter, helped by record services and iPad revenue in the world's second-largest economy.

The U.S. technology giant reported Greater China revenue of $9.33 billion for the company's fiscal third quarter ending in June. That's up 1.9% year-on-year. China is Apple's third-largest market by revenue.

Apple's services revenue, which includes products like the App Store and Apple Music, helped the company, while iPad sales also shot up.

Chief Executive Tim Cook said that services revenue set a new June quarter record. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri added that the iPad also set a June quarter revenue record in Greater China.

"iPad was helped in the June quarter there (China) by the work from home and distance learning as it was in other geographies. And the Mac also grew strong, double-digit during the quarter. And services set a new June quarter record there," Cook said on the earnings call.

"We also continue to see extremely high new customer rates on Mac and iPad there. To give you a perspective, about three out of four customers that are buying the Mac are new in China and about two out of three that are buying the iPad are new. And so these are numbers that we're super proud of."